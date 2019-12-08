|
|
Timothy D. Golden
Louisville - 66, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home.
Born in Louisville to the late Bernard and Jean Golden, Tim was an LPN, a volunteer St Matthews firefighter, and a deacon at Our Mother Of Sorrows, St Elizabeth, and St Therese in the Archdiocese of Louisville. He was a graduate of Trinity H.S., class of 1971, and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 35 years, Joanne Buk Golden.
He is survived by his daughter, Katie Roberts (Josh); his son, Kevin Golden; his five siblings, Bernard "Skip" Golden (Karen), Barbara Cambron, Victoria Markell, Matt Golden, and Jim Golden; a sister-in-law, Mary Olsen (Gary); and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes, 508 Breckenridge Ln., with burial to follow in St Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM Wednesday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to donor's favorite charity in his name.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019