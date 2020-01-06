|
Timothy Douglas Hopkins
Louisville - Tim was an inspiring, positive person who left behind a legacy. Tim was an amazing father to his three children and a loving husband to his wife Brandi for 26 years. He was an avid concert goer and was a drummer himself. He was a proud member in AA and he affected every person he came in contact with in a positive way. He worked at Ford for 25 years. Tim was an incredible person to be around. He enjoyed traveling and trying new foods. Tim loved his family and always put them first. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his parents, Bonnie and Larry Hopkins. His wife Brandi and his kids, Logan, Gaven, and Molly. His sister Tracy and her husband Brian. His niece Jessica and nephews Jacob and Neil. Brandi's mother, Connie Mann and father Jim Mann and his wife Liz. His many friends and dogs, Princess, Cocoa, and Luna.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 10th at 2602 Cave Spring Place, Louisville, KY 40223 from 2:00-7:00. In lieu of flowers, please donate to places that Tim had a soft spot in his heart for; The Brook's TL House, Talbot House, or Icehouse.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020