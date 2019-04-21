|
Timothy John Scheldorf
Louisville - Timothy John Scheldorf, age 70, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with gliosarcoma, a form of brain cancer.
After growing up in Louisville, Tim attended Purdue University and then worked for over 30 years as an engineer with Family Heath Centers - Portland. He was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where he sang in the Chancel Choir and supported the St. Paul Puppeteers and Boars Head Festivals. Tim served on a United Methodist Volunteer In Mission construction team in Haiti and as a counselor for "Home in the Woods" camp at Loucon. In retirement Tim was co-owner of Video and Data Solutions and spent countless hours with his grandchildren. He continued to work for peace and justice by serving as a member and treasurer of Fellowship of Reconciliation and the United Nations Association - Louisville Chapters.
Loving father of Gretchen Vice (Kyle), David Scheldorf (Michele), and Amanda Steenhuis (Quinten). Proud grandfather of Kaitlyn, Ava, Amelia, Miles, Luke, and Henry. Loyal brother of Cindy Scheldorf and Gary Scheldorf (Cindy). Further survived by nephews and niece, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Genny Scheldorf and his sister Nancy Scheldorf.
Tim will be lovingly remembered by family and friends as a kind, gentle, selfless, and generous father and incredibly devoted grandfather. His smiles brightened hearts as he played the piano and sang, patiently and thoughtfully listened during family dinners, laughed as he rode bikes and played games, always prioritizing time for us all to be together as a family.
Memorial service will be held at St. Paul UMC on Saturday, May 18 at 4:00pm. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations be given to Fellowship of Reconciliation (FOR) in Tim's honor. https://louisvillefor.org/donate/
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019