Timothy L. GoodwinSpringfield - Timothy Lee Goodwin , 69, of Springfield, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late James and Dorothy Goodwin. Timothy loved going on adventures and spending time in the great outdoors.In addition to his parents, Timothy is preceded in death by his brothers, James G. Goodwin and Douglas Goodwin and a brother-in-law, John R. Smith, Sr.Left to cherish his memory is his beloved partner of 30 years, Darrell Lawson; a sister, Anna Smith and his beloved dog, Charlee.Cremation was chosen and no services are scheduled at this time.