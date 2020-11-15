Timothy Lee Tinnell
Louisville - Timothy Lee Tinnell, age 43 of Louisville, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1977 to the late Carlos and Clarice Davenport Tinnell. He was a graduate of Eastern High School and a huge UofL fan. He was a loving father.
Tim is survived by his loving daughter, Abby Tinnell; and her mother, Katie Smerk; his sister, Brenda Weber (David); uncle and aunt, John and Amy Davenport; and many friends.
Graveside services will be 11 am Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice of charity. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
.