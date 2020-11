Timothy Lee TinnellLouisville - Timothy Lee Tinnell, age 43 of Louisville, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1977 to the late Carlos and Clarice Davenport Tinnell. He was a graduate of Eastern High School and a huge UofL fan. He was a loving father.Tim is survived by his loving daughter, Abby Tinnell; and her mother, Katie Smerk; his sister, Brenda Weber (David); uncle and aunt, John and Amy Davenport; and many friends.Graveside services will be 11 am Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice of charity. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com