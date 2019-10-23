|
|
Timothy Lee Tucker
Louisville - 69, passed away Tuesday October 22, 2019.
He was a Member of West End Church of Christ and a US Air Force veteran.
Retired from Bell South security.
He is survived by his wife; Tamula Tucker; daughter, Kimberly D. Tucker; grandson, Raymon Tucker.
Visitation: 6:00pm-9:00 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons funeral home 1300 W. Chestnut St.; Funeral :12:00 noon Thursday, October 31,2019 at the funeral home. Burial: Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019