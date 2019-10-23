Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Timothy Lee Tucker

Timothy Lee Tucker Obituary
Timothy Lee Tucker

Louisville - 69, passed away Tuesday October 22, 2019.

He was a Member of West End Church of Christ and a US Air Force veteran.

Retired from Bell South security.

He is survived by his wife; Tamula Tucker; daughter, Kimberly D. Tucker; grandson, Raymon Tucker.

Visitation: 6:00pm-9:00 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons funeral home 1300 W. Chestnut St.; Funeral :12:00 noon Thursday, October 31,2019 at the funeral home. Burial: Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
