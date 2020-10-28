1/1
Timothy "Tim" O'Connor
Timothy "Tim" O'Connor

Brownstown - Mr. Timothy Patrick "Tim" O'Connor, 62, of Brownstown, IN, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was born at an Air Force Base in Arrington, England, into a military family.

Tim is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gayla O'Connor; children, Nicholas Patrick O'Connor, Erin Nicole LeDuc and her husband Kevin; by his parents, Rexford Theodore O'Connor and Joan Kathleen (McNerney) O'Connor; siblings, Bill O'Connor and his wife Gail, Kathy O'Connor, Michael O'Connor and his wife Karla, Mary Rice and her husband Gary as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom O'Connor.

Funeral services will be conducted by Voss & Sons Funeral Services located at 316 N. Chestnut ST, Seymour, IN, 47274, on Saturday, October 31. Viewing will be from 12:30 to 2:30 with the funeral service starting at 2:30. Masks and social distancing are respectfully required within Voss & Sons Funeral Service.

Memorials may be written to Freeman Field Aviation Museum, in care of Voss & Sons Funeral Service.

Please visit the funeral home website at www.vossfuneralservice.com to leave condolences to the family.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Voss & Sons Funeral Services
OCT
31
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Voss & Sons Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Voss and Sons Funeral Service
316 N. Chestnut Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 522-5558
