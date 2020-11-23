1/1
Timothy "Timmy" Perdue Jr.
Timothy "Timmy" Perdue Jr.

Louisville - Timothy "Timmy" Perdue Jr., age 20, of Louisville, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Timmy was born in Louisville, Kentucky on February 17, 2000, to Timothy Perdue Sr. and Renee (Lambert) Perdue. Timmy was his mother's heart & soul. His mother want's people to remember him for his kind heart and his great sense of humor. Among those that preceded him in death are his grandparents, James and Brenda Lambert, Billy Perdue and Ruth Decker; and uncle, Jimmy Lambert.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Renee Perdue; father, Timothy Perdue Sr; stepfather, Chris Webb; sister, Whitney Perdue; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services for Timmy Perdue are all private.

www.subfuneralhome.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

