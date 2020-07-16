Timothy Shawn Sacksteder
Louisville - Timothy Shawn Sacksteder, 58, died Wednesday, July 25 after a brief illness. Tim is preceded in death by his father Dale Sacksteder and both maternal and fraternal grandparents. He was a proud graduate of DeSales High School where he played football for the Colts from 1976-1980. He recently marked his 25th Anniversary working for the Kroger Co. Like his father, Tim was a diehard UK Wildcat fan.
Tim is survived by his mother, Sandra Sacksteder, daughter Santana Thompson, sisters Robin Shelton (Kim) and Tammy McNeill (Clay) and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be private.
Memorial donations can be made to DeSales High School.