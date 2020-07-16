Timothy Shawn SackstederLouisville - Timothy Shawn Sacksteder, 58, died Wednesday, July 25 after a brief illness. Tim is preceded in death by his father Dale Sacksteder and both maternal and fraternal grandparents. He was a proud graduate of DeSales High School where he played football for the Colts from 1976-1980. He recently marked his 25th Anniversary working for the Kroger Co. Like his father, Tim was a diehard UK Wildcat fan.Tim is survived by his mother, Sandra Sacksteder, daughter Santana Thompson, sisters Robin Shelton (Kim) and Tammy McNeill (Clay) and several nieces and nephews.Due to COVID-19, all services will be private.Memorial donations can be made to DeSales High School.