Timothy Wayne Fischer
Louisville - Timothy Wayne Fischer, 79, formerly of St. Meinrad, Indiana, passed away on Sunday. Tim was born on June 10, 1940 to the late Billy and Clarissa Fischer. Tim was a retired pharmaceutical sales rep for the Bristol Myers Squibb. Tim is survived by his wife, Pat Fischer; children, Alison Harris (Patrick) , Greg Fischer, and Scott Fischer (Lori); step-children, Beth Stelzer (Eric) and Bill Poynter (Trish Harpring); grandchildren, Ryan Harris, Kaitlan Wiedmar, Krista Lindner, Reagan, Garrett, and Madison Fischer; step-grandchildren, Peter Stelzer, Gwendolyn and Iris Poynter; three great grandchildren; siblings, Sam Fischer, Shirley Hackman, Cindi Lemen and Carmen Fischer.
A celebration of life for Tim will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10 AM, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019