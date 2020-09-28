1/1
Timothy William Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy William Davis

Taylorsville - Timothy William Davis, 53, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James William and Wilma Coots Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Davis; sons, Matthew Davis (Kameryn), Houston Davis (Holly) and Jarred Davis; grandchildren, Jaxon and Evelyn; and sister, Luquita Alquran.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00pm until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved