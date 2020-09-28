Timothy William Davis
Taylorsville - Timothy William Davis, 53, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James William and Wilma Coots Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Davis; sons, Matthew Davis (Kameryn), Houston Davis (Holly) and Jarred Davis; grandchildren, Jaxon and Evelyn; and sister, Luquita Alquran.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00pm until time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society
.