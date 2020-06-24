Tina Christine "MiMi" Kunz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tina Christine "MiMi" Kunz

Louisville - Tina Christine "MiMi" Kunz, 65, entered Eternal Life Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Tina was born in Pensacola, Florida to the late Robert and Iona Anderson. She was a recent retiree from UPS and enjoyed every moment spent with her family. She will be dearly missed for her energy as the life of the party, her warm smile, and faithful devotion to those she loved. She leaves a legacy as a caring wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, John B. "HaHa" Kunz of 40 years; daughter, Stacey Oliver (Brad); MiMi's beloved grandchildren, Kenzie and Dakota Oliver; and sisters, Connie Sanders and Jackie Devore (David).

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation and celebrated 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved