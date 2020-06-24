Tina Christine "MiMi" Kunz
Louisville - Tina Christine "MiMi" Kunz, 65, entered Eternal Life Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Tina was born in Pensacola, Florida to the late Robert and Iona Anderson. She was a recent retiree from UPS and enjoyed every moment spent with her family. She will be dearly missed for her energy as the life of the party, her warm smile, and faithful devotion to those she loved. She leaves a legacy as a caring wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, John B. "HaHa" Kunz of 40 years; daughter, Stacey Oliver (Brad); MiMi's beloved grandchildren, Kenzie and Dakota Oliver; and sisters, Connie Sanders and Jackie Devore (David).
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation and celebrated 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.