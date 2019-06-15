|
Tina L. Lenberger
Louisville - Tina L. Lenberger, 64, of Louisville passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Baptist Health East. She was born April 15, 1955 to her father, the late Robert L. Lenberger, Sr. and mother, Vivan L. Garnes Lenberger.
Tina worked in sales for many years for various Food Service Industries until she retired. The love of her life was her fur baby companion, a toy fox terrier, Ruby.
Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Vivian Lenberger; her partner, Steve Mills; and her brother and sister-in-law, Robert, Jr. and Bonnie Lenberger.
Services for Tina will be held 10 a.m., Monday, June 17th, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m., Sunday, June 16th at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Tina to the TFT Rescue Inc., c/o Marie Haynes, Treasurer, 7761 Handwoven Court, Las Vegas, NV, 81949, or the Arrow Fund, P.O. Box 1127, Prospect, KY 40059.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 15, 2019