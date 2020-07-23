Tinsley Noreen Nugent



Louisville - Tinsley Noreen Nugent was born on August 2, 1997 and died on July 19, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Síofra Rucker, her father, Andrew Nugent, his wife, Nic Merrin, her younger sister Bella Nugent, her grandfather Embry Rucker, Jr., his wife, Joanie MacLean, her grandmother Maureen "Mickey" Nugent, her uncle Embry Rucker III, her uncle Steve Nugent, her aunt Jenny Nugent and many, many cousins, great-aunts, and great-uncles. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Noreen Smythe Rucker, who adored her sprightly and precocious first-born grandchild.



Born in Southampton, Hampshire, England, Tinsley attended school in La Jolla, CA until moving to Louisville, KY with her mother and sister in 2010, and she graduated with honors from St. Francis School in 2015.



Tinsley had a wicked sense of humor and was fiercely independent and stubborn. Quick to grasp, she was a brilliant, high-achieving student and an extremely talented writer. She was a keen observer of the world and its people. She had a great deal of empathy for her fellow citizens who find themselves at the margins of society. She relished her time with books, in nature, and with animals. Tinsley was gorgeous, with luminous green eyes, and could have an otherworldly, ethereal quality about her. Her first word was "purple."



She will be greatly missed.



An outdoor memorial for family and close friends will take place on Friday, August 7 at 4:00 p.m. in the garden at Church of the Advent, Louisville KY. The family requests that attendees wear masks and practice social distance. A second memorial will take place at Bird Rock in La Jolla, CA later this year. Funeral services are provided by Cremation Society of KY. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to The Healing Place for Women, St. Jude's Women's Recovery Center, or the Equity Scholarship Endowment at St. Francis School are welcomed.









