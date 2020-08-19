T.M. Wilson Montgomery



Louisville - 68 died Saturday at Norton Audubon Hospital.



Her professional career in Louisville included administrative positions in several LTCF, Interim Health Care for 13 years, and Dare to Care Food Bank for 17 years. She was aa United States Navy Vietnam Medical Corp Veteran, a member of the American Legion Highland Post 201, Lyndon Elks Lodge 2052, Louisville Chapter Zonta International, former Board Member L.M.U.S.B.C., and the SWANS.



She leaves to cherish her memories, her sister, Antonia F. Montgomery in Florida; her children, William C. (Tiffany) Dabney, III, of Nashville; Alexis M. (Tony) Saylor, Dr. Ruth M. Wilson, and Walter (Yolanda) Wilson, III; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, many nieces and nephews, and Johnny Montgomery. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge of arrangements









