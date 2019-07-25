|
|
Toby C Gable
- - Departed his life April, 2 in an accident on Highway 15 in new Albany Ms. when struck by a car.He is the son of the late George and Regina Gable. He is preceded in death by a brother John W Gable, Mike Gable, sister Regina Yatalesse. And companion of 31 years Janice Cobb. He leaves a brother Kelly Gable, Steve Gable, of Kentucky. A sister Margaret Murphy of WV. Many nieces and nephews.
Toby served in the Navy and was truck driver for years. Also worked at piper impact in Mississippi. Toby enjoyed reminiscing about his family, they meant the world to him. He loved to laugh in conversations we had. He was a caring and loving brother. And will be missed.
Celebration of life will be held July 27th at Community of Christ, 4800 S Third St Louisville 40214 at 1:00 pm
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019