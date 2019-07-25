Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Community of Christ
4800 S Third St
Louisville, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Toby Gable
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Toby C. Gable

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Toby C. Gable Obituary
Toby C Gable

- - Departed his life April, 2 in an accident on Highway 15 in new Albany Ms. when struck by a car.He is the son of the late George and Regina Gable. He is preceded in death by a brother John W Gable, Mike Gable, sister Regina Yatalesse. And companion of 31 years Janice Cobb. He leaves a brother Kelly Gable, Steve Gable, of Kentucky. A sister Margaret Murphy of WV. Many nieces and nephews.

Toby served in the Navy and was truck driver for years. Also worked at piper impact in Mississippi. Toby enjoyed reminiscing about his family, they meant the world to him. He loved to laugh in conversations we had. He was a caring and loving brother. And will be missed.

Celebration of life will be held July 27th at Community of Christ, 4800 S Third St Louisville 40214 at 1:00 pm
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.