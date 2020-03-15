|
Todd Gregory Spies
Louisville - Todd Gregory Spies, 66, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Todd was retired after working over 20 years as a Senior Maintenance Technician at Clariant Corporation. He was an avid gardener, fisherman, and hunter and a supporter of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. Todd's greatest passion was his family and enjoyed every moment he could spend with them.
Todd was preceded in death by his loving parents, Kenneth and Doris Spies.
Left to treasure his memory are his wife of 43 years, Martha Mary Spies; daughters, Lauren Todd Etienne and Erin Danielle Macy (Kyle); grandchildren, Kenley Danielle, Derrick Parker, and Lincoln Todd Etienne, Evelyn Danielle Macy, with one more on the way; and several close and extended family members.
Funeral Mass for Todd will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 North Beckley Station, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Condolences may be shared by going to www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020