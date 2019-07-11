Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Eminence Christian Church
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Eminence Christian Church
Todd Lokits Obituary
Todd Lokits

- - Todd Lokits, 65 died on June 30, 2019. Todd worked at Jeffboat for 25 years. He was previously a volunteer firefighter with the Black Mudd and Okolona Fire Departments. He is survived by children Christopher (Stephanie) Lokits, and Natalie (Mike) Jennette, three siblings, four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation July 13, 2019 12- 2:00 with a prayer service to follow at Eminence Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.SupportingHeroes.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019
