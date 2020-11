Or Copy this URL to Share

Louisville - 28, of Louisville, KY received his call from Christ Jesus to depart this world on Friday morning, October 30, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1992 to Christopher M. Forehand Sr. and Tonya Brown-Hayes. Public Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at G. C. Williams Funeral Home, 1935 W. Broadway, Louisville, KY 40203.









