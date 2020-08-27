Todd Towery



Kensington, MD - Beverly Todd Towery, Jr., 73, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2020, at his home in Kensington. The son of the late Dr. Beverly T. Towery and Jane R. Towery Woolsey, Todd was born in Boston, lived for a while in Nashville, TN, and spent his formative years in Louisville before moving to Connecticut and ultimately to the Washington, D.C. area. He is survived by his beloved son, Michael T. Towery (Herndon, VA), his sisters Lynn Towery Courtenay (Madison, WI) and Anne Towery (Stan) Huber (Los Gatos, CA), as well as several nieces and nephews. Todd was first and foremost a lover of all things automotive and worked in that business area his entire life, particularly as service advisor for many dealerships. He was an avid photographer whose passion really showed in his racing photos. Nascar, Formula 1, 24-hour, motorcycles - it didn't matter: if they went fast on two or four wheels he captured them, both drivers and their machines. Todd attended Anchorage Public School and Atherton High School as well as Vanderbilt University. He graduated from Louisville Country Day and the University of Louisville, and completed basic training at Ft. Knox as a member of the National Guard. Anyone who knew Todd as a teenager knew that he was something of a fun-loving scamp. He loved to drive fast and his BMW was his pride and joy. Todd enjoyed travel, exploring Europe on a motorcycle and touring Australia, New Zealand, and the western U.S. He attended races all over, particularly at Daytona Motor Speedway, and he was always a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt. Todd was an eternal optimist and a wonderful storyteller with a great sense of humor, but he didn't suffer fools easily. He was a devoted reader of the Washington Post, a keen political observer, and a supporter of civil liberties. Todd lived a quiet life mostly on his own, but those of us who knew him will sorely miss him. Todd's family plans to celebrate his life at a later date when air travel is safer. Anyone wishing to honor his memory should consider contributing to a pro-environment cause or the ACLU.









