Tom Boone
Taylorsville - Tom Boone, 77 of Taylorsville, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by his family July 25, 2019.
He was a teacher and principal with The Archdiocese of Louisville and taught at St. Xavier High School for many years. Tom was also a teacher in the Spencer County School System.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard A. Boone and Mary Elizabeth Brown Boone.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years the former Janet Allgeier Boone; daughter, Penny Grisanti (Greg); son, Tommy Boone; daughter, Tracy Payton (Scott); daughter, Amy Quiroa (Andy); sisters, Betty Baker, Linda Wiesner; brothers, David Boone (Pam), Chris Boone; thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, July 29, 2019 at
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown, 10600 Taylorsville Road.
Memorial visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019, 12 Noon - 8 pm at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date.
The family would like to give a special note of thanks to the staff at Hosparus Health and Wesley Manor.
Memorial contributions may be made to or American Breast Cancer Association. Online condolences can be shared at www.ratterman.com.
