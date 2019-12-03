|
Tom Mobley
Bardstown - Dr. Tommy Wayne Mobley, 70, died Monday, December 2, 2019.
He was a minister of the Gospel and during his career led several congregations throughout Kentuckiana, was president of Louisville Bible College, a police and fire chaplain, and panelist on "WHAS Moral Side of the News".
He is survived by his wife, Alice Gordon Mobley; daughter, Rachael Nickoson (Matt); son, Marcus Mobley; five grandsons; brother, Steve Mobley (Hazel); nieces and nephews.
His funeral is 11am Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 3-7 Thursday and after 9am Friday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019