Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Tom Mobley

Tom Mobley Obituary
Tom Mobley

Bardstown - Dr. Tommy Wayne Mobley, 70, died Monday, December 2, 2019.

He was a minister of the Gospel and during his career led several congregations throughout Kentuckiana, was president of Louisville Bible College, a police and fire chaplain, and panelist on "WHAS Moral Side of the News".

He is survived by his wife, Alice Gordon Mobley; daughter, Rachael Nickoson (Matt); son, Marcus Mobley; five grandsons; brother, Steve Mobley (Hazel); nieces and nephews.

His funeral is 11am Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 3-7 Thursday and after 9am Friday until the time of the service.

Additional information at ferncreekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
