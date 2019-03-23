|
Tom Pusty
Prospect - Tom Pusty, 62, beloved husband, father and son passed away suddenly on March 20, 2019. Some of Tom's interests are starting his day with a cup of coffee from Starbucks, working in his beautifully manicured yard, biking, and cheering for his Pittsburgh Steelers. However, more than anything else he found joy in spending time with his family. It was evident to everyone that knew Tom that he was happiest when he was around his family. After graduating with a chemical engineering degree from the University of Pittsburgh, Tom was fortunate to travel to many countries to share his knowledge of that industry, while providing for his family.
He will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife of 40 years, Pam (Angel); daughter, Christina Dowell (Bruce); son, Thomas Pusty (fiance Lexie); mother, Helen Pusty; brother, Dan Pusty; sister, Barb Tomeo (Jeff); brother, Bill Pusty (Donna); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
His father, Richard Pusty, and brother, Robert Pusty, preceded him in death.
Viewing will be from 3-8 PM at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road, on Sunday, March 24. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, at 10 AM on Monday, March 25 with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the to support research for Mesothelioma in support of his father.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019