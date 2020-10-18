1/1
Tom Steinbock
Tom Steinbock

Louisville - Tom Steinbock, 87, entered Eternal Life Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Tom was born in Louisville to the late Clarence and Mary Steinbock. He was an avid gardener and fisherman and devoted parishioner of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church. He fondly recalled his times spent with his Local 110 as a sheet metal worker. He answered the call to serve his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Virginia Bischoff, Anne Heimbrock, and Martha Pike; brother, Clarence "Bock" Steinbock.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mary Rose Hobbs Steinbock; children, Theresa Steinbock, Joe Steinbock, Jim Steinbock (Donna), Rose Anne Hawes (Dan), and Marie Amshoff (Denny); four grandchildren, Adam, Isaac (Gemma), Sarah Hawes, and Erica Amshoff; two great grandchildren, Logan and Riley Mae Hawes.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Mass of the Air, St. Stephen Martyr, or The Altenheim.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
