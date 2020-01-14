Services
Chapman Funeral Home
431 W Harrison Ave
Clarksville, IN 47129
(812) 283-7110
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Home
431 W Harrison Ave
Clarksville, IN 47129
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Home
431 W Harrison Ave
Clarksville, IN 47129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Baird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Weaver Baird

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom Weaver Baird Obituary
Tom Weaver Baird

New Albany - Tom Weaver Baird, 68, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Louisville, and was a machinist for ERL in New Albany. He was known as "Tom Cat" to his many friends at Past Time Bar and Grill. He was an avid sports fan and loved playing in softball leagues.

Survivors include his son, Tom Cody Baird of Shively, KY., five siblings, Darlene Maples (Mike) of New Albany, Wade Baird of Charlestown, Sue Muncy of Jeffersonville, Penny Wetherby of Simpsonville, KY. and Kristal Ison (Gregory) of Charlestown, a grandson, Nolan Baird, nieces and nephews, Hye Muncy, Christopher, Darren, and Marlee Ison, Cassie and Kimberly Wetherby, Elizabeth Sipple, Charlene Neely, and several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home with burial in Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 8:00 on Thursday, and after 9:00 until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences at www.chapmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -