Tom Weaver Baird
New Albany - Tom Weaver Baird, 68, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Louisville, and was a machinist for ERL in New Albany. He was known as "Tom Cat" to his many friends at Past Time Bar and Grill. He was an avid sports fan and loved playing in softball leagues.
Survivors include his son, Tom Cody Baird of Shively, KY., five siblings, Darlene Maples (Mike) of New Albany, Wade Baird of Charlestown, Sue Muncy of Jeffersonville, Penny Wetherby of Simpsonville, KY. and Kristal Ison (Gregory) of Charlestown, a grandson, Nolan Baird, nieces and nephews, Hye Muncy, Christopher, Darren, and Marlee Ison, Cassie and Kimberly Wetherby, Elizabeth Sipple, Charlene Neely, and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home with burial in Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 8:00 on Thursday, and after 9:00 until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences at www.chapmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020