Tommie Burns, Jr.
Louisville - 85, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tommie is survived by his children; Juan L. Burns (Deborah), Charita B. Gresham (Hiram) and Rhe' Shea L. Burns; daughter-in-law Theresa L. Burns; siblings; Jerry Burns, Mack Burns, Dorthene (Burns) Barbee, Doris (Burns) Bailey; and grandchildren; Nathan, Annise, Nechelle, Adam, Amanda, Justen, Demetrius, Daniel, Marih, Reginald, Sean, Hiram III, Crystal. Visitation will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Evangel World Prayer Center, 5400 Minors Lane, followed by the funeral service at 12 Noon. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019