|
|
Tommy Keene
Louisville - George "Tommy" Keene, 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Tommy served in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran.
He was born on September 21, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky to James and Dorothy (Keefe ) Keene . He is preceded in death by his parents.
Tommy is survived by his, brother, James (Joyce) Keene, and sister, Margaret Degraff. Tommy had a good friend Bill Goode, and many others. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of extended family.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 pm on Tues March 26, 2019 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central), Radcliff, KY
The family requests that contributions in Tommy's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019