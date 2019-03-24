Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central)
Radcliff, KY
Louisville - George "Tommy" Keene, 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Tommy served in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran.

He was born on September 21, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky to James and Dorothy (Keefe ) Keene . He is preceded in death by his parents.

Tommy is survived by his, brother, James (Joyce) Keene, and sister, Margaret Degraff. Tommy had a good friend Bill Goode, and many others. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of extended family.

Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 pm on Tues March 26, 2019 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central), Radcliff, KY

The family requests that contributions in Tommy's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
