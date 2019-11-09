Services
Resources
Tondelayo T. Gilkey

Tondelayo T. Gilkey Obituary
Tondelayo T. Gilkey

LOUISVILLE - 75 passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

She was a member of St Stephen Church, volunteer at the clothes closet and retired from Philip Morris.

Tondelayo was preceded in death by her mother Gladys L. McClain.

She is survived by her children, George Scott, Andre Gilkey and Lavida Roberson; 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brother, Earl Scott; caregiver, TLynn Moore, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends;

Visitation: 5pm to 8pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 2pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019
