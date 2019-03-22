Services
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Louisville, KY
Louisville - Toni Catrina Carver, 78 of Louisville, went to be with her heavenly Father March 17, 2019 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was born April 17, 1940 in Louisville to the late Antonio Croce and Alma Johnson Pinotti .

She was a certified C.P.A.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, James R. Carver, her parents, Antonio Croce and Alma Johnson Pinotti, five brothers, Jim, Roger, Steve, Robert, and Donnie Pinotti, a son-in-law, James Hibbard.

She is survived by two daughters, Bobbi Jo. Carver of New Haven, Kim Hibbard, a special friend, Jamie Brown, a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Pinotti all of Louisville, three grandchildren, James Hibbard whom was her caregiver, Robert, and Catrina Hibbard, two great-grandchildren, two brothers, Larry(Kim) Pinotti, and Jerry Pinotti both of Louisville.

Christian graveside burial for Toni Catrina Pinotti will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville.

William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel 167 N. Main Street New Haven, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
