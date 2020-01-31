|
Toni Gladstein Goldman
Louisville - Toni Gladstein Goldman, loving mother and grandmother, 87, passed away on January 31, 2020. Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, she graduated from Northwestern University in 1954 with a degree in radio and television. She worked as a producer at WGN in Chicago, leaving formal employment when her husband entered his military service, and devoting herself to her family and community service. In 1960 she returned to, Louisville, bringing her husband and children back to her hometown.
Leading by example, she was an active and vibrant member of the Jewish community and the community at large serving as president of the Jewish Community Federation, and board member of the National Women's United Jewish Appeal, Jewish Community Federation, United Way, Jewish Community Center, Temple Adath Israel B'rith Sholom, National Council of Jewish Women, and Hadassah as well as serving as the former chairman of the Jefferson County Personnel Merit Board. Once her children were grown, she pursued many other interests: studying for and receiving her real estate license, owning a small accessories store, and tutoring children within the Louisville school system.
She loved to travel, was a voracious reader, enjoyed most being with her family and her wide circle of friends. A life-long lover of the arts she regularly attended Actors Theatre of Louisville and the Broadway Series as well as performed with Heritage Theater of Louisville.
She was the devoted and much loved mother of Kim Goldman, Bart Goldman (Missy Tapp-Goldman) and Jamie Zelvin (Richard). She chose her own appellation for the grandchildren, TeeGee, which stood either for her initials or THE Grandmother, depending upon whom you asked. She was loved and adored by all of her grandchildren, Julian Chunovic (Izumi), Kelsey Goldman, Lindsey Zelvin, Jordan Zelvin and Samantha Cutler, all of whose friends also called her TeeGee. May her memory be blessed forever.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020, at The Temple with burial to follow in The Temple Cemetery. Visitors welcome after 1 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be donated to The Temple or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020