Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Tonia Snyder
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Louisville - Tonia Faye Snyder, 54, of Louisville, passed away on March 12, 2019.

She attended Ballard High School, and worked for the Walters Group in Las Vegas for 10 years. She is preceded in death by her mother, Sharon O'Loughlin; sister, Tamara "Tammy" Krisztian; and stepmother, Shirleene O'Loughlin.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 20 years, Mike Snyder; son, Jimmy Penner; father and stepmother, William (Susan) Walters, father, Martin O'Loughlin; step-brothers, Derin Walters and Scott Walters; and many other loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 27, 2019 from 2pm-8pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. The Service will be held on Thursday at 10am in Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel. Memorial Donations in Tonia's name can be made to Shade Tree Shelter, 1 W Owens Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
