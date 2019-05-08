Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Tony Allen Obituary
Tony Allen

Louisville - Allen, Anthony Wayne "Tony or Santana", 59, of Louisville, passed away May 6, 2019.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Thurston "Buddy" and Evelyn Allen; and brother, Raymond Davis Jr.

He is survived by his siblings, Denise Williams (Glenn), Tasha Brown (Shannon), and Christopher Allen (Kristil); nieces and nephews, Melissa, Geoffrey, Tiffany, Taylor, Lily, Madison, Savannah, and Gavin; great-nephew, Fynn Williams; and many cousins and friends.

The funeral service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 pm-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Tony can be made to Kentucky Humane Society or The .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019
