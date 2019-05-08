|
|
Tony Allen
Louisville - Allen, Anthony Wayne "Tony or Santana", 59, of Louisville, passed away May 6, 2019.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Thurston "Buddy" and Evelyn Allen; and brother, Raymond Davis Jr.
He is survived by his siblings, Denise Williams (Glenn), Tasha Brown (Shannon), and Christopher Allen (Kristil); nieces and nephews, Melissa, Geoffrey, Tiffany, Taylor, Lily, Madison, Savannah, and Gavin; great-nephew, Fynn Williams; and many cousins and friends.
The funeral service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 pm-8 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Tony can be made to Kentucky Humane Society or The .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019