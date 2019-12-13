|
Tony Biller
Louisville - Tony Biller, 81, entered Eternal Life Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Tony was born in Louisville to the late Vincent and Margaret Biller. He grew up in St. Matthews and graduated from St. Xavier High School. Tony was a humble and kind man whose greatest joys were his wife and family. Since retiring from Ford Motor Co. he spent most of his spare time working and playing at his cabin in Caneyville, Kentucky. There was nothing he loved more than his little piece of heaven and his dog, Buck, who will rest by his side forever.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life and beautiful wife, Kathryn "Kitty" Messmer Biller.
Survivors include his children, Tony Biller, Jr. (Leslye), Mark Biller (Rhonda), Andy Biller, Mike Biller (Kim), and Beth Arnold (David); grandchildren, Tony Biller, III (Kaelyn), Luke Biller (Jennifer), Sarah Paynter (Duncan), Ben Biller (Sara), Amanda Willis (Danny), Andrea Ingram (Curt), Adam Biller (Lindsey Keown), Joseph Biller, Beau Biller, Jacob Biller (Megan Haycraft), Olivia Biller, Joshua Arnold, Shawn Arnold (Missy), Justin Arnold (Charlene); and 20 great grandchildren.
A very heartfelt thanks to his middle son, Andy, who tirelessly and compassionately took care of him in his final year of life.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown. Funeral services in celebration of his life will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, with burial to follow in St. Edward Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019