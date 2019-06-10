|
Tony Coomer
Lebanon Junction - Mr. Tony Haskin Coomer, age 65, of Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, returned home to his Heavenly Father on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in Campbellsville, Kentucky to the late Vanis Ray and Willie Pearl (Shaw) Johnson. Known affectionately as "Pops" by his family, he was a talented carpenter, mechanic and loved to piddle in his garage. Pops loved drag racing at Ohio Valley Raceway and spent many years there both racing and as crew chief for his two sons. He loved his family deeply and was a great husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his great grandson, Waylon; brothers, Donald, Kirby and Jerry Coomer; and his sister-in-law, Brenda Coomer.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Phyllis (Estes) Coomer; children, Tony Coomer (Andrea), and Christopher Coomer (Shanda); grandchildren, Chelsea Coomer, Rachel Walraven (Shawn), Sarah Sowders (Justin), Cameron and Carson Coomer; great grandchildren, Ryan, Weston, Ava, and Hudson; brother, Johnnie Coomer; sister, Rebecca Crawhorn; many nieces and nephews; and a host of dear family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 10, 2019