Tony Gardner Hall
Louisville - Tony Gardner Hall, 80, died on July 2, 2019, while on a family trip in the Smoky Mountains. At the time, he was literally surrounded by four generations of his family. Tony had been living with advanced Parkinson's disease for several years but spent his last afternoon playing on the back porch with his namesake great-grandson.
Tony was born in 1938 in a wooden-floored cabin in Butler County, Kentucky, to parents Ebhard and Lillian Irene Gardner Hall. His family moved to Owensboro in the mid 1940's, but Tony regularly returned to Butler County to hunt squirrels, go fishing at Split Rock, run wild, and pester his maternal grandparents, Mammy and Pappy.
Tony said that the worst decision he ever made was quitting high school for a year. He went back, though, and graduated not just from Owensboro High School, but also Kentucky Wesleyan College and eventually from Harvard's Business School. He spent time in the Army Reserves, going AWOL only once -- for a good reason.
That good reason was lunch and strawberry cake with his future wife's parents. He had met Cynthia Adelman at Owensboro High and, punching above his weight class, they were married on April 16, 1958. Tony and Cynthia had four children: Sally, Buck, Susan, and Bill. They and their families would prove to be the joy of his life.
Tony worked for the Federal Reserve in Kentucky and in Missouri before taking a job at Brown & Williamson. After starting the job in Louisville and then moving to London, he returned to Louisville and became the Vice President of Human Resources at BATUS (British American Tobacco United States) before his retirement in 1991. This job afforded him the opportunity to provide for his family, travel around the world, meet powerful and influential people, and bring home delicious BATUS mints to his grandchildren.
Tony was always an avid golfer. In retirement, he made the sport a full-time pursuit as a member of the Audubon and Valhalla golf clubs in Louisville, and Burnt Pine when at his vacation home in Destin, Florida. He enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren how to golf, though some were more interested than others, and some were more skilled than others. Tony also painted watercolors, earning a spot in the Cherokee Triangle Art Fair for 15 years in a row. Because his family claimed their favorite paintings as they left the easel, art fair customers unknowingly contented themselves by acquiring surplus (but still exceptional) Tony Hall originals. In recent years, he enjoyed arguing about politics, fighting bureaucratic battles for assorted family members, and alternately challenging and charming waitstaff at Bardstown Road eateries.
The life that Tony and Cynthia built together is an improbable story, but a bright and rewarding one. As a businessman, artist, and sportsman, Tony had an impressive list of accomplishments, but he was most proud of and fulfilled by their 61-year marriage and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Tony was predeceased by his daughter, Sally Shartzer. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Hall; son Bill Hall and his husband, Vince Gatton; daughter Susan McDermott and her husband, Jim; son Anthony Hall and his wife, Linda; son-in-law Steve Shartzer; grandchildren David Hall, Luke McDermott, Caitlin Clines, Cynthia Haynes (and her husband Kyle), Tony McDermott (and his wife Nicole), Patrick McDermott (and his wife Annie), Colin McDermott, Kent Shartzer (and his wife Allie), and Sarah Shartzer; and great-grandchildren Tony Hall McDermott, Lillian Haynes, Lucy McDermott, Ava Haynes, Kenlie Shartzer, and Stevi Shartzer. He is also survived by his brothers Wayne Hall and Larry Hall.
A private at-home memorial gathering of Tony's family was held this weekend. They request that expressions of grief and sympathy take the form of gifts to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org) or, in memory of his daughter Sally, to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (ocrahope.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 8, 2019