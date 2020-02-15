|
Tony Jordan
Louisville - Tony "Bones' Jordan, 53, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday February 11, 2020.
He was met at the gates of heaven by his twin brother, Timmy and his brother, Terry.
Tony leaves behind his sisters; Bobbie Kincade (John), Tracey Dunlap (Keith) and Jill Kingsbury (Scott) brother; Larry Vihlidal (Stephanie), his loving dog Hootee and many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Tony will be Friday February, 21 at 10:00A.M. until service time at Advantage funeral home. The memorial service will be held Friday February 21, 2020, at 1:30 P.M. at the funeral home with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery.
