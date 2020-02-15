Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Tony Jordan Obituary
Tony Jordan

Louisville - Tony "Bones' Jordan, 53, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday February 11, 2020.

He was met at the gates of heaven by his twin brother, Timmy and his brother, Terry.

Tony leaves behind his sisters; Bobbie Kincade (John), Tracey Dunlap (Keith) and Jill Kingsbury (Scott) brother; Larry Vihlidal (Stephanie), his loving dog Hootee and many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Tony will be Friday February, 21 at 10:00A.M. until service time at Advantage funeral home. The memorial service will be held Friday February 21, 2020, at 1:30 P.M. at the funeral home with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020
