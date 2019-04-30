Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
1395 Girard Drive
Tonya Charlene Cayton Obituary
Tonya Charlene Cayton

Louisville - Tonya Charlene Cayton, 49, passed away on April 28, 2019.

Charlene is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Will Cayton; parents, Jeri and Thomas Ray Walker; the Walker family; the Cayton family; and the Javier Family.

Mass will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on Thursday, May 2, at 12:30 PM. Visitation will take place at the Arch L. Heady and Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road, from 9:30 AM until 12:00 PM.

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
