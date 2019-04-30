|
Tonya Charlene Cayton
Louisville - Tonya Charlene Cayton, 49, passed away on April 28, 2019.
Charlene is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Will Cayton; parents, Jeri and Thomas Ray Walker; the Walker family; the Cayton family; and the Javier Family.
Mass will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on Thursday, May 2, at 12:30 PM. Visitation will take place at the Arch L. Heady and Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road, from 9:30 AM until 12:00 PM.
Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019