Tonya Sue Taylor
Louisville - Tonya Sue Taylor, 43, passed away October 8, 2019 in Sanford, Florida. She was born March 7, 1976, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Lawrence "Larry" Taylor and Elizabeth (Hensley) Sullivan. She is survived by her beloved daughter Isabella Taylor Rose, brothers Lawrence "Larry" Taylor and Brian Sullivan, many other cousins, aunts, uncles, niece, nephews and friends. Tonya was preceded in death by her father, Aunt Mary, Uncles Jim and Marshall and her grandparents. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Tonya's life October 27, 2019, 2-6 pm at The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 3501 College Drive, Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019