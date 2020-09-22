Toreon Hudson
Louisville - Toreon Jermaine Hudson, 26, died Friday, September 18, 2020.
He was a graduate of Valor Traditional Academy and commercial field manager for Protect Environmental.
He was preceded in death by his father, Toriano Hudson; and grandparents, Deborah Buford and John Binford, Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Markeyta Buford; daughter, Kaiya Hudson; girlfriend, Amber Risinger; brother, Timothy Jacob Hudson; niece, Mia Hudson; grandparents, Clifton Buford, Sr. and Connie Hudson; aunts, Martyna Buford McCann (Michael) and Monique Anthony (Mark); uncles, Clifton Buford, Jr. and John Binford, Jr.; a host of great uncles and aunts; and many close friends.
His funeral is 1pm Saturday at Fern Creek Baptist Church, 5406 Bardstown Road with private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation with an open casket is from 11am until 12pm on Saturday. Visitation with a closed casket is after 12pm Saturday until the time of the service. All visitation is at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Toreon Hudson Go Fund Me page: https://gf.me/u/yzwsbx