1/1
Toreon Hudson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Toreon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Toreon Hudson

Louisville - Toreon Jermaine Hudson, 26, died Friday, September 18, 2020.

He was a graduate of Valor Traditional Academy and commercial field manager for Protect Environmental.

He was preceded in death by his father, Toriano Hudson; and grandparents, Deborah Buford and John Binford, Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Markeyta Buford; daughter, Kaiya Hudson; girlfriend, Amber Risinger; brother, Timothy Jacob Hudson; niece, Mia Hudson; grandparents, Clifton Buford, Sr. and Connie Hudson; aunts, Martyna Buford McCann (Michael) and Monique Anthony (Mark); uncles, Clifton Buford, Jr. and John Binford, Jr.; a host of great uncles and aunts; and many close friends.

His funeral is 1pm Saturday at Fern Creek Baptist Church, 5406 Bardstown Road with private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation with an open casket is from 11am until 12pm on Saturday. Visitation with a closed casket is after 12pm Saturday until the time of the service. All visitation is at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Toreon Hudson Go Fund Me page: https://gf.me/u/yzwsbx






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Fern Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral
01:00 PM
Fern Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved