Torrelyn Maxey Moran
Louisville - , 41, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
She was a registered Nurse for Sts Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert Allen Moran Jr.; children, Herb III, Jayden and Jase Moran; parents, John Jr. and JoAnn Woods; brothers, Vance and Torrence Maxey Jermaine Woods, a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 2pm-4pm Sunday, March 3, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St, with funeral service at 4pm
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019