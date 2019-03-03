Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Torrelyn Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Torrelyn Maxey Moran


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Torrelyn Maxey Moran Obituary
Torrelyn Maxey Moran

Louisville - , 41, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

She was a registered Nurse for Sts Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert Allen Moran Jr.; children, Herb III, Jayden and Jase Moran; parents, John Jr. and JoAnn Woods; brothers, Vance and Torrence Maxey Jermaine Woods, a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 2pm-4pm Sunday, March 3, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St, with funeral service at 4pm
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now