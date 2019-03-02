Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Toshiko Kawasaki Lee


Toshiko Kawasaki Lee Obituary
Toshiko Kawasaki Lee

Louisville, KY - 84, passed away on February 26, 2019. She was a member of South Louisville Christian Church. Toshiko was co-owner and manager of Lee's Auto Service from 1956 thru 1995. She loved Japanese Karaoke music, dancing, knitting, enjoying Japanese sweets, spending time with family and playing the slots!

Toshiko was born on July 8, 1934 in Kyoto, Japan, Higashiyama-Ku to the late Seizou and Takao (Sakukaki) Kawasaki. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Seiichiro Kawasaki.

Toshiko is survived by her husband, William Lee; daughters, Shirley Kawasaki (Mark) Tyra, and Sharon Kay (Robert) Lee; son, Steven Earl Lee; grandchildren, Blake Michael Tyra, Keath Jeffrey Kawasaki Tyra and Matthew Peter Bojanic; family living in Nagoya Japan, sister, Yoshiko Ohashi; sister-in-law, Keiko; nieces, Megumi Ooi and Tomoko, Takako and many grand-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, March 4th from 1pm-3pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel (10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY) with her memorial service beginning at 3:00pm. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
