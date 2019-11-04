|
Tracy J. Hancock
Georgetown - Tracy J. Hancock, 53 years of age passed away Friday November 1, 2019 in New Albany. She was born August 11, 1966 in Louisville, KY and was preceded in death by her father Arthur Tomblin. Tracy was baptized at Cove Baptist Church in Fairdale, KY, she was a Christian by faith, and graduated from New Albany High School.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years Timothy G. Hancock, children, Kelli Whaley (Billy), Amanda Byrne, Charles Tomblin, and Timothy M. Hancock, mother, Alice Tomblin, siblings, Terry Tomblin, and Sheryl Smith, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, father-in-law, Albert "Jerry" Hancock, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday and after 10:00 am Friday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. Her Funeral Service will be 12:00 pm Friday at the funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Edwardsville Cemetery in Georgetown, IN.
