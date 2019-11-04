Services
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 945-6321
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Burial
Following Services
Edwardsville Cemetery
Georgetown, IN
Tracy J. Hancock


1966 - 2019
Tracy J. Hancock Obituary
Tracy J. Hancock

Georgetown - Tracy J. Hancock, 53 years of age passed away Friday November 1, 2019 in New Albany. She was born August 11, 1966 in Louisville, KY and was preceded in death by her father Arthur Tomblin. Tracy was baptized at Cove Baptist Church in Fairdale, KY, she was a Christian by faith, and graduated from New Albany High School.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years Timothy G. Hancock, children, Kelli Whaley (Billy), Amanda Byrne, Charles Tomblin, and Timothy M. Hancock, mother, Alice Tomblin, siblings, Terry Tomblin, and Sheryl Smith, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, father-in-law, Albert "Jerry" Hancock, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday and after 10:00 am Friday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. Her Funeral Service will be 12:00 pm Friday at the funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Edwardsville Cemetery in Georgetown, IN.

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfuneralservice.net
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
