Travis E. Riley
Louisville - Travis E. Riley, 43, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Travis was born in Chipley, FL.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wade Jefferson Riley and cousin, Matt Riley.
He recently retired as a Major in the Kentucky National Guard, where he served as a fulltime active guard officer. He most recently began a career at GE Appliances as a Senior Manager in Manufacturing Operations.
Travis is a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan where he earned medals, including the Bronze Star, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and Combat Action Badge. His success can be directly attributed to his work ethic and his natural leadership ability. His attention to detail was legendary. He was a man of integrity, high moral standing and with more than ordinary endowments. He took immense pride in his two children, wife and extended family. His dedication to his wife, children, family and friends was second to none.
His family and friends will greatly miss and cherish his sense of humor, how he lived life to the fullest, and always strived to ensure others were happy.
Left to cherish Travis's memory is his loving wife of 18 years, Penny Riley; children, Carter and Reece Riley; mother, Mary Ann Pettis (John E.); sister, Amanda Gross (Casey); brothers, Allen Riley; Brent (Casey) and Clint Pettis; mother-in-law, Sharron Warren (Virgil); father-in-law, Charles "Junie" Lorsch; sister-in-law, Pamela Roark (Keil); grandmother, Imelda Taylor; uncle, Dwayne Taylor (Sherri); more aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews he adored; and a host of close friends that he considered to be family.
Funeral Mass for Travis will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20 from 2-8 PM at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the PTSD Foundation of America and Camp Hope, www.ptsdusa.org
Online condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 19, 2019