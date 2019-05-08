|
Travis Graybeal
Louisville - Travis Graybeal, 84, died Monday, May 6, 2019.
He was retired from General Electric.
He is survived by his wife, Polly; children, Teresa Ramsey (Garry) and Brian Graybeal (Tammy Orr); grandchild, Stephanie Evans (David); great grandchildren; and siblings, Kenneth Graybeal, Alma Colyer and Norma Clemons.
His funeral is 2pm Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 10am Thursday until the time of the service. Burial is at 11am Friday at Old Liberty Cemetery in Bradfordsville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019