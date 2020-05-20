Tre Fentress
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tre's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tre Fentress

Louisville - Tre Joseph Fentress, 21 of Louisville, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020. Tre worked for Dare to Care. He is survived by his parents Joey and Sara Fentress, brothers; Elijah and Anthony, sisters; Aaliyah and Jewel, grandparents Debbie and David Fentress, Rita Shrader and Larry Shrader (Evelyn) Shrader, also many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Tre's funeral service will be Wednesday May 27, at 12:00 noon at Advantage Funeral Home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. Private burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.Visitation will be Tuesday May 26, from 4 until 8 P.M. Friends and family can leave condolences for the Fentress family at www.advantagefunerals.com. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved