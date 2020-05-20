Tre Fentress
Louisville - Tre Joseph Fentress, 21 of Louisville, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020. Tre worked for Dare to Care. He is survived by his parents Joey and Sara Fentress, brothers; Elijah and Anthony, sisters; Aaliyah and Jewel, grandparents Debbie and David Fentress, Rita Shrader and Larry Shrader (Evelyn) Shrader, also many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Tre's funeral service will be Wednesday May 27, at 12:00 noon at Advantage Funeral Home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. Private burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.Visitation will be Tuesday May 26, from 4 until 8 P.M. Friends and family can leave condolences for the Fentress family at www.advantagefunerals.com. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Louisville - Tre Joseph Fentress, 21 of Louisville, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020. Tre worked for Dare to Care. He is survived by his parents Joey and Sara Fentress, brothers; Elijah and Anthony, sisters; Aaliyah and Jewel, grandparents Debbie and David Fentress, Rita Shrader and Larry Shrader (Evelyn) Shrader, also many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Tre's funeral service will be Wednesday May 27, at 12:00 noon at Advantage Funeral Home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. Private burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.Visitation will be Tuesday May 26, from 4 until 8 P.M. Friends and family can leave condolences for the Fentress family at www.advantagefunerals.com. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.