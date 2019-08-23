|
|
Tremayne Jamal Smith
Louisville - 26, passed away on August 16, 2019. He is survived by his parents Faye Maddox and Robert Smith, Jr.; and his siblings, Jaylin Leffel, Andrew Boone, Robert Smith, III, and A'Shantiea Wilson. Services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at Christ's Church of the Community, 1226 Krupp Park Drive. Professional services provided by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019