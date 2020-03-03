Services
Treva Joyce Compton


1937 - 2020
Treva Joyce Compton Obituary
Treva Joyce Compton

Shepherdsville - Mrs. Treva Joyce Compton, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, March 2, 2020. Ms. Compton was born in Columbia, KY on October 14, 1937. Mrs. Compton was a member of Okolona Christian Church. Among those who preceded her in death include her husband of 48 years, Harold Compton; and parents, Ernest and Gertrude (Watson) Shearer. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Sheila Collins (Darrell) and David Compton (Elisha); grandchildren, Amanda Milby (Dustin), Ryan Collins, Hattie Compton, Harper Compton, and Millie Compton; great grandchild, Molly Milby; brother, Maurice Shearer; and a host of other dear family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday from 10:00 am until the service at 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
