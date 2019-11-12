Services
William R. Rust Funeral Home
167 North Main Street
New Haven, KY 40051
(502) 549-3308
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Kentucky Veteran Cemetery Central
Radcliff, KY
Trevor Fredrick Medeiros


1944 - 2019
Trevor Fredrick Medeiros Obituary
Trevor Fredrick Medeiros

Louisville - Trevor Fredrick Medeiros, 75, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Monday November 11, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born October 11, 1944, in South Hampton England to the late John Michael and Dorothy Golding Medeiros.

He was of the Catholic faith, he was a U.S. Army veteran, he received the National Defense Service Medal, he was a Sharpshooter, he served in the Engineer Equipment Maintenance Dept., he was also a Grenade expert, he was an E4, a factory worker for Paramont Foods.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, a sister, Terry Medeiros, and a niece, Holly.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Coons Medeiros, one son, Justin Medeiros of New Haven, three daughters, Lisa Medeiros, Kim (Joe) Welsh, and Theresa (Ronny) Seals all of Louisville, one brother, Mike Medeiros of Massachusetts, four sisters, Frances, Susan, Theresa and Sonja, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a graveside service for Trevor Fredrick Medeiros Friday November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kentucky Veteran Cemetery Central in Radcliff with the K.V.C.C. officiating.

In lieu of flowers family requested donations be made to St. Catherine Catholic School.

William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. New Haven Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
