Trinity N. Randolph
Louisville - 3, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.
Trinity was preceded in death by her father, Brandon Waddles.
She is survived by her mother, Tynekia Randolph; brother, Tristan Randolph; grandparents, Tanyia Randolph, Tyronn Howlett and Becky Waddles, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives.
Visitation: 6pm-8pm Thursday, August 20, 2020at St Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th Street, Funeral: 12pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at King Solomon Baptist Church, 1620 Anderson St, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.