1/1
Trinity N. Randolph
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trinity's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trinity N. Randolph

Louisville - 3, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.

Trinity was preceded in death by her father, Brandon Waddles.

She is survived by her mother, Tynekia Randolph; brother, Tristan Randolph; grandparents, Tanyia Randolph, Tyronn Howlett and Becky Waddles, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives.

Visitation: 6pm-8pm Thursday, August 20, 2020at St Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th Street, Funeral: 12pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at King Solomon Baptist Church, 1620 Anderson St, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
St Stephen Church
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral
12:00 PM
King Solomon Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved