Troy "Scotty" Elkins
Louisville - Troy "Scotty" Elkins, 51, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Scott was the owner of Elkins & Son Roofing Inc.
Scott was born on December 15, 1967 in Louisville, Kentucky to Walter and Virginia Elkins. He is preceded in death by his parents, the love of his life, Sherry Lynn Elkins, Sister, Gloria Clemons, and Brother, Randall Elkins, Sr.
Scott was like a father figure to so many. Scott had an amazing sense of humor and loved to laugh and crack a joke, which everyone will miss the most.
Scott is survived by his Daughters, Jessica Nicole (Todd) Harris, and Jodie Lynn (Chris Endsley) Elkins, Son, Troy Scott (Lisa Burris) Elkins, Jr., Sisters: Judy Elkins, and Cathy Elkins, Brothers: Kenny Elkins, and Butch Elkins, Grandchildren, Tay'jon Harris, and soon to be, Easton Elkins, and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering for Scott's family and friends will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019